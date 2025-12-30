© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🇪🇺 A reporter asked Ursula von der Leyen:
“The media send you the questions the day before the press conference? Are you unable to answer UNSCRIPTED questions?”
Her answer: “I didn’t get that question.”
Enough said. The EU is a STAGE SHOW. Politicians are ACTORS.
