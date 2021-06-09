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UNIFY! This COMPREHENSIVE Video includes RESEARCH, CRIMES, ACTIONS & TREATMENTS!
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200 views • June 09, 2021
Richard M Fleming PhD, MD, JD, shares a COMPREHENSIVE Presentation and Plan that can unite all views of vaccine in a unified exposure of the fake and criminal Covid-19 pandemic, a proven-protocol tested world-wide, peer-reviewed research documenting the true remedies and the truth about vaccines, and access to a unified plan of local, state, national, and international action (with prepared legal resources) that can focus action to expose and prosecute crime and restore freedom and medical sanity. PLEASE! Spend a half day learning how we can unify, act effectively, and have a genuine hope of restoring a large measure of truth, freedom, and health before the next wave of deception. There are many great resources out there, but this covers ALL the important bases in a way that can make us an immense and effective army. DO take a break from being torn in all directions and see how it all comes together in this one presentation.
Original (downloadable) Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/live-from-event-2021-in-dallas-tx/
Access to Extensive Information and Resources: https://www.flemingmethod.com
Original (downloadable) Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/live-from-event-2021-in-dallas-tx/
Access to Extensive Information and Resources: https://www.flemingmethod.com
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