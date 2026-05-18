DOGE exposed massive waste, but Congress spent it all over again – Rand Paul & Trump calls off the Iran attack that he planned for tomorrow

DOGE exposed massive waste, but Congress spent it all over again – Rand Paul



As Donald Trump keeps sinking billions into the unwinnable Iran war, Senator Rand Paul has revealed that DOGE findings on horrific government spending were completely thrown out the window.



💬 “I met some of the young computer geniuses that came in. They found all this waste. And you know how much of it became law? Zero,” he fumed at a rally in support of Rep. Thomas Massie's reelection campaign.



🗣 “The big government Democrats and Republicans joined together on the spending committees, and they simply just spent it again,” he said, adding:



💬 “Look at the debt. We're still piling on $2 trillion every year. Over $39 trillion [in total]. Over a trillion dollars in interest. It's still adding up.”

Adding, "we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice"...:

@realDonaldTrump

I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

May 18, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116597121700043134



