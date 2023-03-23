Communications Go Box

I have built a radio go box to be deployed in case of an emergency. Many of the adapters you see in the video were purchased from www.hamradio.com, they were products from the website www.powerwerx.com. I hope you can use the ideas I have shared to build your own go box.
