Russia calls out certain NATO allies for helping Israel with the strikes on Iran.

Adding:

Tehran says it won’t engage in any talks with the United States while Israel continues its aggression against Iran, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Adding:

Iran has not yet reached out to BRICS amid the current escalation with Israel, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov.

Adding:

The Tabriz oil refinery was not hit by Israel and continues to operate at full capacity, the facility clarified, as of this morning...

Adding:

Israel Claims Killing Nine Iranian Nuclear Scientists; Tehran Confirms Three Deaths

The Israeli military claims to have killed nine physicists linked to Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian state media has only confirmed the deaths of three nuclear scientists, killed in Israeli airstrikes.