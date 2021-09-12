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MILLIONS At Risk As Mandates ROLL IN! - Children Are TARGETED! - Politicians EXEMPT! - Nurses QUIT!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the Biden vaccine mandates which interestingly the politicians are exempt from.
The Congress, Senate and the Judicial Branch are exempt from the recent tyrannical mandate being pushed forward by the Biden Regime as 100 million people are targeted by the totalitarian dictates. Rules for thee, not for me as they say.
Meanwhile, nurses are quitting or being fired in MASS as hospitals find themselves in a desperate situation after shooting themselves in the foot with jab mandates.
Also, Fauci was put on the spot during a CNN interview where he was asked to give his thoughts on the recent Israeli study which shows the unjabbed are more protected if they have immunity than if they had the jab. Fauci responded that he has no answer for this question. Isn't that funny.

In this video, we break down the latest news as Britain scraps the vaccine passport mandate, even if only temporarily.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsvaccinepelosinwoconspiracybidenfaucivoluntaryismcoronaviruscovid19covidvaccine passportwam
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