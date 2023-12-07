Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Forever Chemical Scandal | Bloomberg Investigates
channel image
andreash
42 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

https://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg 

PFAS chemicals are used in thousands of products aimed at making life easier. But the chemicals are now almost everywhere, including in human blood, and are being linked to severe health problems. Correction Note: At 37:45, this video incorrectly identifies the year Minnesota's ban on PFAS in food packaging will begin. The ban takes effect in 2024.

Keywords
poisonchemicalpfasbloomberg investigates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket