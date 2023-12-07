The Forever Chemical Scandal | Bloomberg Investigates

https://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg
PFAS chemicals are used in thousands of products aimed at making life easier. But the chemicals are now almost everywhere, including in human blood, and are being linked to severe health problems.
Correction Note: At 37:45, this video incorrectly identifies the year Minnesota's ban on PFAS in food packaging will begin. The ban takes effect in 2024.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.