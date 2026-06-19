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⚡️Israel Artillery shelling & airstrikes last night, target the al-Rahibat neighborhood in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️Last night — Artillery shelling and airstrikes target the al-Rahibat neighborhood in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon

Adding from yesterday evening:

❗️BREAKING: Leader of Iran, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei regarding the Iran-US MoU:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

The passionate and loyal nation of Iran,

As you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and America. On the path toward reaching this stage, the officials involved made great efforts out of concern and with good intentions. Of course, it was the American president who, out of desperation, used various forms of leverage to bring this about.

In principle, I had a different view.

However, because of the commitment (insistence) that the honorable president, as head of the Supreme National Security Council, gave me on behalf of himself and the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and because he explicitly accepted responsibility for it, I issued permission for it.

He also stated clearly that if the American side seeks to make excessive demands, they will not submit to them. From this moment, we; meaning you, the proud nation, and this humble servant; will be awaiting the fulfillment of the stated conditions.

However, it is obvious that the in-person negotiations that will take place in the future do not mean acceptance of the enemy’s view. We hope that the blessed prayers of our Master (may God Almighty hasten his reappearance) will bring all kinds of divine assistance and victories for the honorable nation of Iran.

Peace be upon you, and God’s mercy and blessings.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding: 

Iran’s President, Pezeshkian, in reaction to the message of the Leader:

“The message of the Leader is the roadmap for safeguarding national interests in the course of negotiations; we consider ourselves committed to implementing his concerns and guidelines.

Obviously, I, as the President and Chairman of the SNSC, along with other members of this council, consider ourselves committed to giving maximum attention to His Eminence's concerns and safeguarding the rights of the Iranian nation and the resistance front.

Undoubtedly, the red line for officials is national interests and preserving the dignity, honor, and power of the brave Iranian nation, and with the negotiation team's utmost attention to the details of the talks and confident hope in the grace and favor of the Almighty, a great victory will be achieved. God willing.”

@FotrosResistancee

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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