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UFC Vegas 12 Bryce Mitchell Ends Presser With Anti-Mask Speech 'Make It Optional!
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48 views • November 04, 2020
Surprise, still a little free speech left in America! There is an agenda for population control and depopulation. Ever hear the term "Death Mask" That is exactly what the masks are. Stops breathing in healthy oxygen and makes you exhale toxic Co2 back into your lungs. Yeah, this will protect us from the flu! AGENDA, AGENDA, AGENDA, Communism at it's best, closing down the economy for complete take over!
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