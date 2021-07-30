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Biden Wants To Mandate Vaccines Countrywide, DO NOT COMPLY!
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1612 views • July 30, 2021
He says it himself, he wants it, it's coming. They are not sure "yet" but make no mistake, they will try and when they do will you be ready? Will you fight for what you believe in? Are you willing to die so that those you love and those who come after can be free? Most say yes but let's not fool ourselves, very few actually answer that call.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1420852864289755137
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5t4WTid5I0E
Sources:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1420852864289755137
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5t4WTid5I0E
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