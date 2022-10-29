HEY, PAUL PELOSI 🔨🤬🥊😆 HOW'S YER HAMMER?!?

This CANNOT be the October Surprise🎃





Police reveal identity of man who attacked Pelosi's husband

San Francisco police witnessed Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and an intruder struggling over a hammer before he was attacked, officials said. Responding to an emergency call at the couple’s home around 2:27 a.m. local time (5:27 a.m. ET), officers saw the attacker and Pelosi both holding the hammer when they entered the room, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said in a news conference. #CNN #News





https://nypost.com/2022/10/28/intruder-who-attacked-paul-pelosi-sought-house-speaker-nancy-pelosi/





The assailant who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday was hunting for the powerful Democratic pol.





David Depape, 42, shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before assaulting 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer, CNN and the Associated Press reported, citing sources connected with the investigation.





San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott told reporters police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. local time when they discovered the 82-year-old and Depape struggling for the hammer. The intruder yanked the object away from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers, Scott added.





Reportedly Paul Pelosi attacker is David Depape





a Castro supporting nudist transient from Berkeley CA (he’s on the far LEFT literally and figuratively)





Lidia Curanaj





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nancy-pelosi-husband-paul-pelosi-assaulted-san-francisco-suspect-david-depape-police-say





Interestingly, a photo of the outside of the house revealed several signs supporting left-leaning causes, which stands in contrast to attempts to link the attacker to “MAGA extremists.”





For example, an American flag with rainbow colors and marijuana leaves can be seen in front of the house. Looking closer, a handwritten “Black Lives Matter” sign can be seen hanging in one of the home’s windows.





Further, another sign posted in a different window reads, “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate,” which refers to a Berkeley-based organization that aims to “stop the hate and implicit biases that are a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of our neighborhoods, towns and cities.”

