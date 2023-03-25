Create New Account
Trump speaks out on possible Indictment, DeSantis, 2024 & Biden Agenda
Trump speaks out on possible indictment, DeSantis remarks, 2024 & Biden agenda in NEWSMAX exclusive

#RobSchmittTonight #2024 #DonaldTrumpFULL-LENGTH EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump joins "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss potential politically-motivated indictment by the Manhattan D.A., 2024 and thoughts on DeSantis, the failing Biden agenda and more. Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes. Watch NEWSMAX on the Free NEWSMAX App or find your NEWSMAX cable/streaming provider here: https://newsmaxtv.com/findus 

https://youtu.be/TuurnmKNauk 







Keywords
indictmentpresident donald j trumpdesantisbiden crime familyagenda 47

