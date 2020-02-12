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The Democratic Socialist Plan to DESTROY America (full documentary)
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132 views • February 12, 2020
Mike Adams
Uploaded on February 12 2020
2018 | 24minutes
This documentary uncovers the extreme danger of "Democratic Socialists of America" (DSA) who are actually communists pretending to be Democrats. These individuals seek the complete destruction of the United States of America, hoping to overrun it with hoards of illegal aliens. DSA activists seek the complete dismantling of border patrol and immigration protections, the shutting down of U.S. prisons (releasing all violent criminals into the streets) and the total destruction of the free market system, with centralized government taking over the entire economy.
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Uploaded on February 12 2020
2018 | 24minutes
This documentary uncovers the extreme danger of "Democratic Socialists of America" (DSA) who are actually communists pretending to be Democrats. These individuals seek the complete destruction of the United States of America, hoping to overrun it with hoards of illegal aliens. DSA activists seek the complete dismantling of border patrol and immigration protections, the shutting down of U.S. prisons (releasing all violent criminals into the streets) and the total destruction of the free market system, with centralized government taking over the entire economy.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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