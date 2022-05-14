© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shocking moment female thief pepper sprays Florida jewelry store worker in the FACE
Follow
1
Share
Report
161 views • May 14, 2022
Buy a gun and a hand radio,stop waiting for the police to save you, there not supermen, they can't savee everyone, they can't even stop them selfd from being poisoned by there overlords, just like you..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.