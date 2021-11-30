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This Quantum Life #37 - Leading the Pack
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20 views • November 30, 2021
When we assume the position of victim, or being at the effect, we give up any input energy that we may be able to change things with. That stance also leads to more victim-ness, as life saunters on like a slow moving tsunami, taking out the carefully built foundations and structures we've used to keep being at the effect.
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