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FONDATION ROCKEFELLER, l'OMS & BIG PHARMA les dessous du cartel pharmaceutique
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19 views • June 01, 2020
Import YT 29 avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtFoPbGT-PA&feature=youtu.be
Chaîne YT La Vallée Du Gourdin : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIMjmoT2-mtbDTc5TT3vu4A
Regardez ce BREF documentaire sur les liens entre la FONDATION ROCKEFELLER, l'OMS & BIG PHARMA...
En mai 2009, l'OMS modifie les critères d'une pandémie : n'importe quelle grippe saisonnière peut relever désormais de la pandémie.
Chaîne YT La Vallée Du Gourdin : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIMjmoT2-mtbDTc5TT3vu4A
Regardez ce BREF documentaire sur les liens entre la FONDATION ROCKEFELLER, l'OMS & BIG PHARMA...
En mai 2009, l'OMS modifie les critères d'une pandémie : n'importe quelle grippe saisonnière peut relever désormais de la pandémie.
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