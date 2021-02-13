LEE MERRITT, MD | COVID-19 THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES

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DrsViewsOnVaccines
Former president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), Dr. Lee Merritt, a prior military doctor who studied biological warfare, discusses successful viral infection therapeutics (known since the 70s) and previous Coronavirus "vaccine" animal studies using new technology with dire outcomes. She explains that even though modern medical schools do not often teach it, there are ways to treat viral infections that are time tested and effective, she concludes, stating that there is no need for vaccines if we have effective prevention and treatment.
To learn more about Dr. Merritt:
https://www.burgesshc.org/services/orthopaedics/