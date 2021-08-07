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Propaganda For The Upcoming False Flag
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146 views • August 07, 2021
They've been laying the narrative since the "election" and priming people psychologically for years before that. This is going to culminate into in my opinion of the largest possible false flag events or series of events which will actually cause casualties and provoke violence.
Source:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/homeland-security-warns-increasing-moderate-threat-violence-trump/story?id=79324751
Download the book "Propaganda" for free here, don't pay for this shit!
http://libgen.li/ads.php?md5=cf4223a2a2bf894b12a0cd510b30818d
Source:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/homeland-security-warns-increasing-moderate-threat-violence-trump/story?id=79324751
Download the book "Propaganda" for free here, don't pay for this shit!
http://libgen.li/ads.php?md5=cf4223a2a2bf894b12a0cd510b30818d
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