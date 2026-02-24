Cat Moves

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my Concept, Idea, Arrangement, Direction, Video Production, Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music



Chorus



Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby



Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk



Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws



Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose





verse

Lets do the crab walk, lets do the crab walk



Now chuck the hair ball, chuck the hair ball



Chase the laser light, chase the laser light



Wag your tails left, wag your tails right





Chorus

Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby



Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk



Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws



Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose







verse

Let's make some biscuits now, make some biscuits now



Catch the bird now, catch the bird now



Lets do the scratching post, do the scratching post



Chase the zoomies out, chase the zoomies out



Chorus

Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby



Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk



Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws



Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose



Bridge

Let's yawn and stretch, yawn and stretch

its such a fire dance, its such a fire dance

Here is your last chance, here is your last chance

its such a fire dance, its such a fire dance-



Chorus

Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby



Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk



Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws



Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose







Chorus

Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby



Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk



Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws



Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose



