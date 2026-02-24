BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Cat Moves - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
32 views • 1 day ago

Cat Moves
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my Concept, Idea, Arrangement, Direction, Video Production, Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music

Chorus

Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby

Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk

Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws

Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose


verse
Lets do the crab walk, lets do the crab walk

Now chuck the hair ball, chuck the hair ball

Chase the laser light, chase the laser light

Wag your tails left, wag your tails right


Chorus
Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby

Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk

Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws

Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose



verse
Let's make some biscuits now, make some biscuits now

Catch the bird now, catch the bird now

Lets do the scratching post, do the scratching post

Chase the zoomies out, chase the zoomies out

Chorus
Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby

Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk

Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws

Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose

Bridge
Let's yawn and stretch, yawn and stretch
its such a fire dance, its such a fire dance
Here is your last chance, here is your last chance
its such a fire dance, its such a fire dance-

Chorus
Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby

Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk

Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws

Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose



Chorus
Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby

Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk

Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws

Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose

Keywords
funnyaidancingcutecats
