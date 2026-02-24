© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cat Moves
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my Concept, Idea, Arrangement, Direction, Video Production, Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
Chorus
Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby
Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk
Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws
Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose
verse
Lets do the crab walk, lets do the crab walk
Now chuck the hair ball, chuck the hair ball
Chase the laser light, chase the laser light
Wag your tails left, wag your tails right
Chorus
Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby
Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk
Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws
Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose
verse
Let's make some biscuits now, make some biscuits now
Catch the bird now, catch the bird now
Lets do the scratching post, do the scratching post
Chase the zoomies out, chase the zoomies out
Chorus
Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby
Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk
Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws
Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose
Bridge
Let's yawn and stretch, yawn and stretch
its such a fire dance, its such a fire dance
Here is your last chance, here is your last chance
its such a fire dance, its such a fire dance-
Chorus
Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby
Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk
Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws
Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose
Chorus
Lets do some Cat Moves baby, some Cat Moves baby
Lets do the Kitty Walk, let's do the Kitty Walk
Show them your murder claws, show them your murder claws
Do the Scary Cat pose, do the Scary Cat pose