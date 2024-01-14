Blaphemy of Lil Nas X, Jay-Z, & Kanye West. Faith & Politics On Rise. Beware That No Man Deceive You

New Lil Nas X song promo featuring imagery of rapper as Jesus dubbed 'demonic,' 'blasphemous'
Lil Nas X's new single 'J Christ' is expected to be released Jan. 12.
Social media users attacked what they considered to be a "demonic" new preview for rapper Lil Nas X’s upcoming single "J Christ."
The rapper dropped an image for the song that features him as Jesus Christ on the cross while a group pulls it into place. He also attached a GIF of himself as Jesus on a golden cross that transforms into a kind of angelic armor around him.
"MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST JANUARY 12, 2024 00:00 EST BE THERE!" Lil Nas X wrote on X Monday.
A New York politician wants Chick-fi-A open seven days week
'Faith and State' Capitol event in Tennessee defends faith in politics
Russia Prepares for Lengthy Legal Battle as U.S. Backs Asset Seizure – Bloomberg
China-Russia 2023 trade value hits record high of $240 bln - Chinese customs
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please send mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#LilNasX
#KanyeWest
#Blasphemy
#JayZ
#WhiteHouse
#1stAmendment
#SundayLaw
#MarkOfTheBeast
#SundayLaw
#Sunday
#Sabbath
#Prophecy
#SDA
#SDASermons
#SDA
#LatterRain
#ThirdAngelsMessage
#3rdAngelsmessage
#PresentTruth
#EverlastingGospel
#Revelation14
#Rev14
#4thAngel
#BibleProphecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.