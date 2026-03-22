🔥Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes & destroy cars, south of Nablus - video last night

🔥 Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes south of Nablus

Palestinian Red Crescent reports 3 people injured tonight after settlers assaulted residents during an attack on the village of Qaryut.

Adding, more:

Hamas (Palestine): Iran is 'defense line for the entire Muslim nation'

🔊 "We view with immense pride the powerful rocket strikes carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, targeting areas deep within the criminal enemy entity using new tactics," Hamas armed wing’s spokesperson Abu Obeida said.

This is a response not only to the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran but also to the Gaza genocide, he added.

💬 "This Nazi-Zionist enemy understands only the language of force and responding to a blow with two, and making it pay a heavy price is what will force it to stop its aggression," Obeida concluded.