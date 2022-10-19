New Growing Season; Nearly Ready!

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I've nearly completed the autumn/winter garden preps. I'm hardening of the last of the starts (arugula, spinach & cilantro) in the outdoor low tunnel. I've also re-planted some radish seeds as the last batch didn't germinate. The cabbages, broccoli and carrots are coming along nicely. 🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll