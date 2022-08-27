The Moment of Truth Summit Sandy Kiesel Michigan Elections

Sandy Kiesel For State Representative District 54Patriotic … Passionate … Persistent. These words describe who I am, and it also is what I will do for you in Lansing. I will fight for the right to your personal freedoms. It is about transparent and trusted elections, and the right to make decisions on your child’s education, on your health care, on your job, and on your business. I want to make Michigan free again. As the Executive Director of the Election Integrity Fund and Force, I have been diligently working on election integrity in the state of Michigan and Nationally for the past year and a half.

https://sandykiesel.com/

Don't forget we want to see YOU in Plymouth! Click on the link here and use promo code "Plymouth" to save $10 on the ALL INCLUSIVE ticket!!!

https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!