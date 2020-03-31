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The TRUTH About Christianity You've NEVER Heard
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44 views • March 31, 2020
"The Truth About Christianity You've Never Heard" states that Christianity today doesn't even come close to resembling the way Jesus and his disciples lived. Any Christian is a follower of Jesus yet everyone acts like Jesus never told them to do anything. They've forsaken Jesus and his teachings for the doctrines of man and for the convenience of the religious system. Who is ready to lay aside their religious cliches, dogmas, and traditions and listen to the real Jesus of the four gospels? You will never hear what's being said in this video in any church. Please take the time and listen to this video with an open mind.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos.
Our contact info can be found in the about section of our channel or at the end of most of our videos we produce.
CREDITS
Videos: http://www.youtube.com
- "Crazy Guy and Muslims Meet Jason street preacher in Oldham" by Jason Burns (CC)
- "Arguing about doomsday" by TheDailyMaverick (CC)
- "Receive Your Deliverance Out Of Debts, Preacher; Prophet Shepherd Bushiri" by ECG Prophetic TV (CC)
- "Blood of Jesus saves from the wrath of God" by HungryGeneration (CC)
- "God's Remnant Church - Klenth Sasil - bisaya sermon" by winelfredpasamba (CC)
- "Revelation 2 - Church of Ephesus - Jun Lumingkit [tagalog sermon]" by winelfredpasamba (CC)
[EDITED]
- "Pastor jay preachng" by The Ark VCI (https://goo.gl/5EF5xt) [EDITED]
http://en.wikipedia.org/
- "Trump delivering a speech..." by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/YCi5SD)
- "Moody Church web 1" by David Dejong (https://goo.gl/0YcSas)
- "Joel Osteen Preaching" by RobertMWorsham (https://goo.gl/U0avcj) [EDITED]
- "Aurelio Pastor" by Aurelio Pastor (https://goo.gl/QDOdtK)
https://www.flickr.com/
- "Arms crossed" by Forest Runner (https://goo.gl/t5pZhz) [EDITED]
- "Happy Family" by 3dpete (https://goo.gl/mOGXjw)
- "Wow, What a Sham..." by KAZ Vorpal (https://goo.gl/YhcQt3)
- "Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/m5EfCi)
- "The End Is Nigh" by Jason Cartwright (https://goo.gl/fyNYEZ) [EDITED]
- "VCU Proselytizing" by Eli Christman (https://goo.gl/9aA4vp) [EDITED]
- "Pastor Jarrod McKenna outside Perth court" by Louise Coghill (https://goo.gl/JXP7cE)
- "Noah Warns the People" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/o7G8v4) [EDITED]
- "Christ Resurrected 18" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/KYfAYM)
- "Gay pride 164 - Marche des fiertés Toulouse 2011" by Guillaume Paumier (https://goo.gl/1me3rT)
- "Sleeping mexican with sombrero..." by Horia Varlan (https://goo.gl/uTt8wX)
- "Pastor Rob Preaching" by James Thompson (https://goo.gl/VbaMqZ) [EDITED]
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "Knickerbocker Ave at Thames St..." by Magnus Bäck (https://goo.gl/FI3jYN)
- "Jim Jones in front of..." by Nancy Wong (https://goo.gl/vE5aJg)
- "Fr John O'Reilly" by FedCRC (https://goo.gl/aOimAi)
- "National Unity Day Russian..." by Presidential Press and Information Office (https://goo.gl/SIdzHA)
- "Sebastian Kurz with Atifete..." by Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äusseres (https://goo.gl/2kRTtb)
- "Preacher (3558380993)" by SeaDave (https://goo.gl/bLPh9k) [EDITED]
- "Pastor Tommy Lilja predikar" by Katie.lorentzon (https://goo.gl/p9Bp1z)
- "Ted Cruz's Father Pastor..." by Michael Vandon (https://goo.gl/3rrSPN)
- "Pastor Ricardo Rodriguez" by Abisai20 (https://goo.gl/hdg1ej)
- "Ökumenischer Gottesdienst zum..." by Ilse Paul in Hannover (https://goo.gl/z6yKBp)
- "Dry Well Chinawal" by ABHIJEET (https://goo.gl/VsvuOs)
- "Osterville Baptist Church, Osterville MA" by John Phelan (https://goo.gl/ZtTOjc)
- "Book of Genesis Chapter 18-16" by Jim Padgett (https://goo.gl/djH9Vp)
- "Christian Demonstrator Preaching..." by Michael Tracey (https://goo.gl/4n7qV3)
- "Revival crusade in Andhra..." by Rak-Tai (https://goo.gl/bQV2Vs)
- "PortGibsonTempleCornerstone" by Infrogmation of New Orleans (https://goo.gl/16zrRG) [EDITED]
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos.
Our contact info can be found in the about section of our channel or at the end of most of our videos we produce.
CREDITS
Videos: http://www.youtube.com
- "Crazy Guy and Muslims Meet Jason street preacher in Oldham" by Jason Burns (CC)
- "Arguing about doomsday" by TheDailyMaverick (CC)
- "Receive Your Deliverance Out Of Debts, Preacher; Prophet Shepherd Bushiri" by ECG Prophetic TV (CC)
- "Blood of Jesus saves from the wrath of God" by HungryGeneration (CC)
- "God's Remnant Church - Klenth Sasil - bisaya sermon" by winelfredpasamba (CC)
- "Revelation 2 - Church of Ephesus - Jun Lumingkit [tagalog sermon]" by winelfredpasamba (CC)
[EDITED]
- "Pastor jay preachng" by The Ark VCI (https://goo.gl/5EF5xt) [EDITED]
http://en.wikipedia.org/
- "Trump delivering a speech..." by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/YCi5SD)
- "Moody Church web 1" by David Dejong (https://goo.gl/0YcSas)
- "Joel Osteen Preaching" by RobertMWorsham (https://goo.gl/U0avcj) [EDITED]
- "Aurelio Pastor" by Aurelio Pastor (https://goo.gl/QDOdtK)
https://www.flickr.com/
- "Arms crossed" by Forest Runner (https://goo.gl/t5pZhz) [EDITED]
- "Happy Family" by 3dpete (https://goo.gl/mOGXjw)
- "Wow, What a Sham..." by KAZ Vorpal (https://goo.gl/YhcQt3)
- "Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/m5EfCi)
- "The End Is Nigh" by Jason Cartwright (https://goo.gl/fyNYEZ) [EDITED]
- "VCU Proselytizing" by Eli Christman (https://goo.gl/9aA4vp) [EDITED]
- "Pastor Jarrod McKenna outside Perth court" by Louise Coghill (https://goo.gl/JXP7cE)
- "Noah Warns the People" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/o7G8v4) [EDITED]
- "Christ Resurrected 18" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/KYfAYM)
- "Gay pride 164 - Marche des fiertés Toulouse 2011" by Guillaume Paumier (https://goo.gl/1me3rT)
- "Sleeping mexican with sombrero..." by Horia Varlan (https://goo.gl/uTt8wX)
- "Pastor Rob Preaching" by James Thompson (https://goo.gl/VbaMqZ) [EDITED]
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "Knickerbocker Ave at Thames St..." by Magnus Bäck (https://goo.gl/FI3jYN)
- "Jim Jones in front of..." by Nancy Wong (https://goo.gl/vE5aJg)
- "Fr John O'Reilly" by FedCRC (https://goo.gl/aOimAi)
- "National Unity Day Russian..." by Presidential Press and Information Office (https://goo.gl/SIdzHA)
- "Sebastian Kurz with Atifete..." by Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äusseres (https://goo.gl/2kRTtb)
- "Preacher (3558380993)" by SeaDave (https://goo.gl/bLPh9k) [EDITED]
- "Pastor Tommy Lilja predikar" by Katie.lorentzon (https://goo.gl/p9Bp1z)
- "Ted Cruz's Father Pastor..." by Michael Vandon (https://goo.gl/3rrSPN)
- "Pastor Ricardo Rodriguez" by Abisai20 (https://goo.gl/hdg1ej)
- "Ökumenischer Gottesdienst zum..." by Ilse Paul in Hannover (https://goo.gl/z6yKBp)
- "Dry Well Chinawal" by ABHIJEET (https://goo.gl/VsvuOs)
- "Osterville Baptist Church, Osterville MA" by John Phelan (https://goo.gl/ZtTOjc)
- "Book of Genesis Chapter 18-16" by Jim Padgett (https://goo.gl/djH9Vp)
- "Christian Demonstrator Preaching..." by Michael Tracey (https://goo.gl/4n7qV3)
- "Revival crusade in Andhra..." by Rak-Tai (https://goo.gl/bQV2Vs)
- "PortGibsonTempleCornerstone" by Infrogmation of New Orleans (https://goo.gl/16zrRG) [EDITED]
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