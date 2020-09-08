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Alert! What is in This Fall's Flu Shots?
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154 views • September 08, 2020
Alert! What is in This Fall's Flu Shots? While we are told to wait around for the COVID vaccination, are this Fall's flu shots spiked? Deception abounds! Weaponized medicine to depopulate is without historical precedent... And infiltration into "common" flu shots may be a NWO war strategem to depopulate!
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