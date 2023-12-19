CBDC is ALREADY active in the World with HUMAN CRYPTO mining
309 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Internet of bodies CBDC is already operational in US and around the world with crypto currency mined from the human body
Keywords
cryptocurrencyinternetcryptobankcurrencywatchbodysmartminingcentraldigitalpulsecbdc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos