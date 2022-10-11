WHAT DO KAMALA HARRIS AND COW EMISSIONS HAVE IN COMMOM?

The answer is simple, they both lack reason and logic. If we were to have a conversation upon a foundation of reason and logic, then 99% of the progressive left agenda would be tossed into a pit never again to see the light of day. Ideas are welcome. Ideas are essential to the evolution of our race. Ideas are the offspring of imagination, but there are rules to this game that we are all, without exception, beholden to. These rules are not arbitrary, they have a purpose. They offer a framework; a blueprint, what we build within the walls of reality is where imagination can explore freely. Coloring outside of these lines brings chaos not creativity. Ignoring the signs of objectivity leave you lost not found. Tearing down the gates invite calamity not safety. Redefining universal language serves division not unity. Reason and logic are the cobble stones that pave the path to truth. If you want to know where we end up when we stray from that path - look no further than the summer of 2020.



