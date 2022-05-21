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What Happens When Silver Cord Breaks?
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183 views • May 21, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/fiHP5obKDKs
20100822 Spirit Life - What Happens When You Die Introduction S2
Cut:
34m16s - 36m01s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE ENERGY THAT THE PHYSICAL BODY NEEDS TO STAY ALIVE DOESN’T JUST COME FROM FOOD, IT COMES FROM THE SOULS CONNECTION.”
“THE SOUL CONTROLS EVERYTHING.”
https://youtu.be/fiHP5obKDKs
20100822 Spirit Life - What Happens When You Die Introduction S2
Cut:
34m16s - 36m01s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE ENERGY THAT THE PHYSICAL BODY NEEDS TO STAY ALIVE DOESN’T JUST COME FROM FOOD, IT COMES FROM THE SOULS CONNECTION.”
“THE SOUL CONTROLS EVERYTHING.”
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