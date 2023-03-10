👀 Sen. Mullin on Reports That The 'Controlled Burn' May Not Have Been Necessary in East Palestine

"That's a question that needs to be answered because someone may need to be held responsible that made the decision to burn this off because this could have been prevented"



https://rumble.com/v2ceczy--sen.-mullin-on-reports-that-the-controlled-burn-may-not-have-been-necessar.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7











