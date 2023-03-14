Create New Account
We Went to East Palestine: What We Saw May Shock You
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
We went down to East Palestine for a week to get residents’ side of the story after the Ohio rail disaster. People told us they’re getting sick and their pets are dying, while Norfolk Southern is trying to cover it up.

The Holler | @heyjohnrussell reports. -----

More Perfect Union is a new nonprofit media org with a mission to empower working people.

Keywords
derailmentevacuationohio trainpalestine ohiotoxic disasterdeadly contamination

