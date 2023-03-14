We Went to East Palestine: What We Saw May Shock You

We went down to East Palestine for a week to get residents’ side of the story after the Ohio rail disaster. People told us they’re getting sick and their pets are dying, while Norfolk Southern is trying to cover it up.
