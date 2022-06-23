Springfield Armory XDM Elite Compact 10mm - The Most Potent Bear Defense Carry Weapon?

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Superior to a 9mm? Exceeds 22LR?
Rounds per size and weight.
The best centerfire, striker fire trigger?
Full and perfectly mirrored ambidextrous controls.
Why sportsmen should carry and present left handed.
The unexpected advantage of a grip safety.
Optics ready?
The Bear threat.
I spent 5 hours in post production shaving little bits that Saved 23 seconds. Partly to make the video flow a little better, but also to show respect to the time of my viewers.
Links
AmbGun XDM Page including details on optics adapter plates.
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/springfield
Tessa Fowler
https://www.facebook.com/mountaingirlphotographywy/
Bridget Fabel The Armory Live page
https://www.thearmorylife.com/author/bridget-fabel/
Wyoming Fish and Gampe page on bears.
https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Large-Carnivore/Grizzly-Bear-Management/Bear-Wise-Wyoming
Direct to the Bear video
https://youtu.be/s-zkGuh42l4
Springfield Armory and Hillsdale College
https://www.thearmorylife.com/?s=hillsdale
Bella Twin World Record Grizzly with 22LR
https://www.ammoland.com/2017/06/bella-twin-the-22-used-to-take-the-1953-world-record-grizzly-and-more/#axzz7TaEIvbKG
AmbGun MantisX Group
https://train.mantisx.com/groups/ambgun
AmbGun P17 Hammer Block
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/P17hammerblock
KelTec P17
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec
Applegate Grip Ratio playlist
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/point-shooting#h.tklkrfmi5gr3
Mike Glover's Thumbs Forward Video
https://youtu.be/-mWx9esK0Og
Chapters
0:00 IDK Bears
1:37 Stats
3:47 Croatia
4:14 Hillsdale
4:40 Trigger
6:48 MantisX
9:08 Grip Texture
9:37 Mag Release
10:55 Shoot Through Cover
12:05 LH Carry
13:54 Slide Stop
14:20 Grip Safety
14:52 Takedown Lever
15:15 Trigger Guard
15:36 Serrations
15:57 Accesory Rail
16:15 Recoil Data
16:39 Weaknesses
17:15 Chamber Indicator
18:52 Striker Channel
18:08 Iron Sights
18:27 Adapter Plates
21:04 Flared Magwell
21:26 Stopping Power
23:32 Bella Twin
24:04 Conclusion