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Springfield Armory XDM Elite Compact 10mm - The Most Potent Bear Defense Carry Weapon?
AmbGun
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192 views • June 23, 2022

Superior to a 9mm? Exceeds 22LR?

Rounds per size and weight.

The best centerfire, striker fire trigger?

Full and perfectly mirrored ambidextrous controls.

Why sportsmen should carry and present left handed.

The unexpected advantage of a grip safety.

Optics ready?

The Bear threat.


I spent 5 hours in post production shaving little bits that Saved 23 seconds. Partly to make the video flow a little better, but also to show respect to the time of my viewers.


Links


AmbGun XDM Page including details on optics adapter plates.

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/springfield


Tessa Fowler

https://www.facebook.com/mountaingirlphotographywy/


Bridget Fabel The Armory Live page

https://www.thearmorylife.com/author/bridget-fabel/


Wyoming Fish and Gampe page on bears.

https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Large-Carnivore/Grizzly-Bear-Management/Bear-Wise-Wyoming


Direct to the Bear video

https://youtu.be/s-zkGuh42l4


Springfield Armory and Hillsdale College

https://www.thearmorylife.com/?s=hillsdale


Bella Twin World Record Grizzly with 22LR

https://www.ammoland.com/2017/06/bella-twin-the-22-used-to-take-the-1953-world-record-grizzly-and-more/#axzz7TaEIvbKG


AmbGun MantisX Group

https://train.mantisx.com/groups/ambgun


AmbGun P17 Hammer Block

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/P17hammerblock


KelTec P17

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec


Applegate Grip Ratio playlist

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/point-shooting#h.tklkrfmi5gr3


Mike Glover's Thumbs Forward Video

https://youtu.be/-mWx9esK0Og



Chapters

0:00 IDK Bears

1:37 Stats

3:47 Croatia

4:14 Hillsdale

4:40 Trigger

6:48 MantisX

9:08 Grip Texture

9:37 Mag Release

10:55 Shoot Through Cover

12:05 LH Carry

13:54 Slide Stop

14:20 Grip Safety

14:52 Takedown Lever

15:15 Trigger Guard

15:36 Serrations

15:57 Accesory Rail

16:15 Recoil Data

16:39 Weaknesses

17:15 Chamber Indicator

18:52 Striker Channel

18:08 Iron Sights

18:27 Adapter Plates

21:04 Flared Magwell

21:26 Stopping Power

23:32 Bella Twin

24:04 Conclusion

Keywords
bearhikingspringfieldmountain bikingbackcountry10mmxdm
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