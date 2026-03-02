BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
They're Lying About Everything And Most People Don't Even Know It
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3541 followers
Follow
240 views • 1 day ago

From General Wesley Clark’s warning about seven targeted nations to Carol Rosin’s claim about a staged global threat narrative, from buried atrocities like Manhattan Beach horror to rising war tensions with Iran — the pattern is unsettling. Voices like Jeffrey Sachs, Tim Burchett, Charlie Kirk, Bill Cooper, and Neil Oliver raise serious questions about power, corruption, war, trafficking, and manufactured crises. Is this random chaos… or something far more coordinated?

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

new world ordercarol rosinmanhattan beachwerner von braunclimate change agendaglobal corruptionwesley clark 7 countriesiran war tensionschild trafficking exposure
