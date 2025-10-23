My Journey from Christian Faith to Astral Projection Concepts: A Mind-Stretching Conversation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I share my personal journey from a Christian upbringing to exploring philosophy and other dimensions. I talk about being raised in an environment of televangelist churches and seeing things like healing by the laying on of hands and speaking in tongues.
However, I began questioning things when I didn't feel a personal connection, which led me to philosophy courses in college. This shifted my thinking from a "binary" decision between Christianity and "everything else" to realizing things are more complicated.
I then share how I discovered astral projection, a concept of creating a copy of your consciousness and traveling to other dimensions. This exploration of the spiritual realm while still living in the physical realm opened up a whole new universe for me to consider.
#MindStretcher #SpiritualJourney #AstralProjection #Christianity #Philosophy #Consciousness #RobertBruce