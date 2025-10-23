My Journey from Christian Faith to Astral Projection Concepts: A Mind-Stretching Conversation

In this video, I share my personal journey from a Christian upbringing to exploring philosophy and other dimensions. I talk about being raised in an environment of televangelist churches and seeing things like healing by the laying on of hands and speaking in tongues.

However, I began questioning things when I didn't feel a personal connection, which led me to philosophy courses in college. This shifted my thinking from a "binary" decision between Christianity and "everything else" to realizing things are more complicated.

I then share how I discovered astral projection, a concept of creating a copy of your consciousness and traveling to other dimensions. This exploration of the spiritual realm while still living in the physical realm opened up a whole new universe for me to consider.

