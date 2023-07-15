Turkey Has Once Again Betrayed Russia and Putin Personally! What Insidious Sultan Is Up To?

The fact that Sultan Erdogan is trying to sit on two chairs is no secret to anyone. This Eastern politician is playing a very dangerous game since it is simply physically impossible to please all parties. It seems that Erdogan does not understand or does not want to understand that his attempts to sit on two chairs increase the risks of ending up falling into the gap in between. Speaking at the NATO summit, the Turkish president said that he was looking forward to Vladimir Putin's official visit to Turkey, which should take place in a month.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.