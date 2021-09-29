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Parent Shows Us How to Protect Our Students From Corrupt Covid School Policies
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403 views • September 29, 2021
This testimony is so good, it is like a blue print for all parents to use to now come forward and confront their schools. It is time. She has passion and brains. Go Mama Bear! (This was copied from a youtube called Vandalia School Meeting)
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