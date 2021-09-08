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EntertheStars: Spike Pro-Teen Appears in Patient 119's Lung Scans!...[06.09.2021
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123 views • September 08, 2021
+ "The 1OO" 2018 Goes Off the Rails...
A prisoner ship returns to earth to find it decimated.
The crew is dying of a strange lung DSeas, but the doc uses sound frequencies to break up the masses.
This is an actual screenshot of patient 119 and a lung scan that looks like a spyke protein.
Problem is that the episode aired in 2018.
Pinned by EntertheStars 1 day ago (edited)
May 2020 video we did on the tarot card number 19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Uwy0VcFXws
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Eligius
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mu_(negative)
https://the100.fandom.com/wiki/Nightblood#:~:text=7%20Gallery-,History,the%20radiation%20emitted%20by%20A.L.I.E.
The prison ship name is ELIGIUS, which sounds like ELIQUIS, used for lung blood clots
https://www.eliquis.bmscustomerconnect.com/vte/side-effects
10,318 views Streamed live on Sep 6, 2021
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PyRc8jjO_OA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
A prisoner ship returns to earth to find it decimated.
The crew is dying of a strange lung DSeas, but the doc uses sound frequencies to break up the masses.
This is an actual screenshot of patient 119 and a lung scan that looks like a spyke protein.
Problem is that the episode aired in 2018.
Pinned by EntertheStars 1 day ago (edited)
May 2020 video we did on the tarot card number 19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Uwy0VcFXws
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Eligius
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mu_(negative)
https://the100.fandom.com/wiki/Nightblood#:~:text=7%20Gallery-,History,the%20radiation%20emitted%20by%20A.L.I.E.
The prison ship name is ELIGIUS, which sounds like ELIQUIS, used for lung blood clots
https://www.eliquis.bmscustomerconnect.com/vte/side-effects
10,318 views Streamed live on Sep 6, 2021
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PyRc8jjO_OA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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