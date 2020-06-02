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20200602 - Elements preparatius per a "Guanyar aviat la decisiva batalla de la vacuna"
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2 views • August 23, 2020
2 de juny de 2020
Punts a tractar:
1) La censura mata: mort a la censura! I presó per als censors?
2) Mobilització FÍSICA contra mascareta i el confinament-i-desconfinament
3) Seguirem amb "Guanyar ara la batalla dels tests"
4) Elements preparatius per a "Guanyar aviat la decisiva batalla de la vacuna"
i 5) Elements nous avançant en DESMUNTAR LA "OPERACIÓ coronavirus" !!!
Punts a tractar:
1) La censura mata: mort a la censura! I presó per als censors?
2) Mobilització FÍSICA contra mascareta i el confinament-i-desconfinament
3) Seguirem amb "Guanyar ara la batalla dels tests"
4) Elements preparatius per a "Guanyar aviat la decisiva batalla de la vacuna"
i 5) Elements nous avançant en DESMUNTAR LA "OPERACIÓ coronavirus" !!!
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