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After Biden Started His Disinformation Board, Josh Hawley Makes A Move To BAN It
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60 views • May 05, 2022
Biden thought he would just be able to create a new ministry of truth to censor US speech and call it the Disinformation Board. He and his cronies thought their little “board” would just exist with no challenges. Enter Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who is having none of it.
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