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The Mina Marz Incident - RedPillFiction.com
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70 views • November 08, 2021
The Mina Marz Incident
Novel by: Yvonne DeBandi
A MYSTERY WRAPPED IN A MYSTERY WRAPPED IN A MYSTERY
A strange phenomenon causes everyone within a ten-mile radius to pass out, waking up with no memory of the event. No one recalls what they saw, no one but Charles Malone, a quirky, reclusive company owner with a secret past.
Join him as he guides his staff of programmers, a doorman, and a large cast of characters through the mystery, all while racing against an ominous warning. Porter is convinced it's aliens, Fritzy thinks it's a parallel universe, Mina thinks it's all her fault, and Charles thinks it's a fun game.
Join this amazing set of diverse characters as they entertain you through one unusual situation to the next. Just when you think the story is wrapping up, another mystery still needs to be solved.
Learn More: https://RedPillFiction.com
Author Website: https://yvonnedebandi.com
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@yvonnedebandi
Amazon Author: https://www.amazon.com/Yvonne-DeBandi/e/B07NDPRTX3/
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/1892922.Yvonne_DeBandi
Donations: https://yvonnedebandi.com/donations/
Contact: https://yvonnedebandi.com/contact/
Red Pill Keywords: Schumann Resonance, Frequencies, Light Beings, Mother Earth, CIA, Global Warming/Climate Change, Public Manipulation, AI, Great Trees, Hologram
Novel by: Yvonne DeBandi
A MYSTERY WRAPPED IN A MYSTERY WRAPPED IN A MYSTERY
A strange phenomenon causes everyone within a ten-mile radius to pass out, waking up with no memory of the event. No one recalls what they saw, no one but Charles Malone, a quirky, reclusive company owner with a secret past.
Join him as he guides his staff of programmers, a doorman, and a large cast of characters through the mystery, all while racing against an ominous warning. Porter is convinced it's aliens, Fritzy thinks it's a parallel universe, Mina thinks it's all her fault, and Charles thinks it's a fun game.
Join this amazing set of diverse characters as they entertain you through one unusual situation to the next. Just when you think the story is wrapping up, another mystery still needs to be solved.
Learn More: https://RedPillFiction.com
Author Website: https://yvonnedebandi.com
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@yvonnedebandi
Amazon Author: https://www.amazon.com/Yvonne-DeBandi/e/B07NDPRTX3/
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/1892922.Yvonne_DeBandi
Donations: https://yvonnedebandi.com/donations/
Contact: https://yvonnedebandi.com/contact/
Red Pill Keywords: Schumann Resonance, Frequencies, Light Beings, Mother Earth, CIA, Global Warming/Climate Change, Public Manipulation, AI, Great Trees, Hologram
Keywords
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