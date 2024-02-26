Cheap Tricks Ricketts was the leader of Nebraska during the fake pandemic. He played guv and got to make all the super cool decisions that saved, almost, every bodies lives. Only 4,936 people died from the covid19 but that number could have been higher if Cheap Tricks Ricketts wasn’t in charge of locking down Nebraska. So this May 14th remember who saved you during the fake pandemic, and Vote for Cheap Tricks Ricketts, because only 4,936 people died from covid 19.

#petericketts #nebraska #election #nebraskaelection #leader #cheaptricks #CheapTricksRicketts #teamricketts #nebraskaelection2024 #votenebraska #nebraskavote #senator #senaterace #visitnebraska #wedontdcoast #givingtuesday402 #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #fraud #jokes #joke #pete #ricketts