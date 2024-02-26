Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Only 4,936 People Died from Covid19 - Vote Cheap Tricks Rickets for Senate in Nebraska
channel image
Real Free News
65 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

Cheap Tricks Ricketts was the leader of Nebraska during the fake pandemic. He played guv and got to make all the super cool decisions that saved, almost, every bodies lives. Only 4,936 people died from the covid19 but that number could have been higher if Cheap Tricks Ricketts wasn’t in charge of locking down Nebraska. So this May 14th remember who saved you during the fake pandemic, and Vote for Cheap Tricks Ricketts, because only 4,936 people died from covid 19.

#petericketts #nebraska #election #nebraskaelection #leader #cheaptricks #CheapTricksRicketts #teamricketts #nebraskaelection2024 #votenebraska #nebraskavote #senator #senaterace #visitnebraska #wedontdcoast #givingtuesday402 #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #fraud #jokes #joke #pete #ricketts

Keywords
newsrealinfo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket