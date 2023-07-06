Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clay Travis sets the record straight on claims the US is ‘awful’
channel image
NewsClips
3695 Subscribers
44 views
Published Thursday

OutKick founder Clay Travis gives his take on why patriotism in the United States is in decline on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' #foxnews #fox

Keywords
current eventsusdeclineawful

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket