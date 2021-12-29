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Sarah Westall - Courageous Reporting On Topics That Matter
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38 views • December 29, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Sarah Westall is joining us. Sarah is a successful entrepreneur and business executive. She is the host of the nationally syndicated show “business game changers”. She has a computer science degree and a business management systems degree from the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota. With an emphasis in Management Information Systems from the Carlson Business School. Her national radio show features leaders in Business, Government, Society, and Science. Her significant experience and knowledge in technology, systems engineering, business, and entrepreneurship provides insight and depth unparalleled in the media. Sarah is focused on courageous reporting on topics that matter. Her articles, mini documentaries, videos, interviews and featured articles of interest can be found on sarahwestall.com. Please welcome Sarah Westall to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#SarahWestall #GameChanger #Journalist #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#SarahWestall #GameChanger #Journalist #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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