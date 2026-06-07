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🎵Get Looted Stay Looted
wolfburg
wolfburg
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11 views • Yesterday

[singer A]
Sirens wailin', chaos reignin'
Shops boarded up, the streets are strainin'
Under the weight of anger, frustration, and fear
Looters are out, and the law is unclear

[transition]

[singer B]
Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!
No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw
From the wreckage, the broken glass
This ain't no riot, it's gonna last

[melodic transition]

[singer A]
Windows shatter, shelves run dry
The smoke is risin', a mournful cry
For justice, for change, for a system that's broke
But this ain't the answer, this ain't the stroke

[transition]

[singer B]
The city's burnin', the flames ignite
But is this the path to a brighter light?
Destruction and chaos, a desperate plea
For a world that's fair, for you and for me

[instrumental]

[singer A]
The law is broken, the system's flawed
But is this the answer, is this the reward?
For the pain and the anger, the deep-seated fear
Lootin' and burnin', year after year

[transition]

[singer B]
Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!
No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw
From the wreckage, the broken glass
This ain't no riot, it's gonna last

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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Privacy Policy