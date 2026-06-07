[singer A]

Sirens wailin', chaos reignin'

Shops boarded up, the streets are strainin'

Under the weight of anger, frustration, and fear

Looters are out, and the law is unclear



[transition]



[singer B]

Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!

No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw

From the wreckage, the broken glass

This ain't no riot, it's gonna last



[melodic transition]



[singer A]

Windows shatter, shelves run dry

The smoke is risin', a mournful cry

For justice, for change, for a system that's broke

But this ain't the answer, this ain't the stroke



[transition]



[singer B]

The city's burnin', the flames ignite

But is this the path to a brighter light?

Destruction and chaos, a desperate plea

For a world that's fair, for you and for me



[instrumental]



[singer A]

The law is broken, the system's flawed

But is this the answer, is this the reward?

For the pain and the anger, the deep-seated fear

Lootin' and burnin', year after year



[transition]



[singer B]

Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!

No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw

From the wreckage, the broken glass

This ain't no riot, it's gonna last

