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[singer A]
Sirens wailin', chaos reignin'
Shops boarded up, the streets are strainin'
Under the weight of anger, frustration, and fear
Looters are out, and the law is unclear
[transition]
[singer B]
Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!
No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw
From the wreckage, the broken glass
This ain't no riot, it's gonna last
[melodic transition]
[singer A]
Windows shatter, shelves run dry
The smoke is risin', a mournful cry
For justice, for change, for a system that's broke
But this ain't the answer, this ain't the stroke
[transition]
[singer B]
The city's burnin', the flames ignite
But is this the path to a brighter light?
Destruction and chaos, a desperate plea
For a world that's fair, for you and for me
[instrumental]
[singer A]
The law is broken, the system's flawed
But is this the answer, is this the reward?
For the pain and the anger, the deep-seated fear
Lootin' and burnin', year after year
[transition]
[singer B]
Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!
No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw
From the wreckage, the broken glass
This ain't no riot, it's gonna last