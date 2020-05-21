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Philippe Douste-Blazy : Raoult un grand scientifique doublé d'un excellent médecin - Les Vraies Voix
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8 views • May 21, 2020
Import YT 20 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2Xw_4koCms
Chaine YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Philippe Douste-Blazy dans #LesVraiesVoix
Christophe Bordet est accompagné aujourd’hui par : Philippe Bilger, Philippe david et Françoise Degois
Chaine YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Philippe Douste-Blazy dans #LesVraiesVoix
Christophe Bordet est accompagné aujourd’hui par : Philippe Bilger, Philippe david et Françoise Degois
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