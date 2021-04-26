Fighter Jets To Flyover Dissent

California is absolutely descending into madness. And it has been a long and grinding descent. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times A California Air National Guard F-15C Strike Eagle was put on alert status for a curious 'domestic mission' last March, causing pilots to be concerned that they would be ordered to buzz over protesters.According to the report " California National Guard members awaited orders from Sacramento headquarters to make preparations for any civil unrest that might arise from the outbreak of the coronavirus. But then came an unusual order: The air branch of the Guard was told to place an F-15C fighter jet on an alert status for a possible domestic mission, according to four Guard sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Those sources said the order didn’t spell out the mission but, given the aircraft’s limitations, they understood it to mean the plane could be deployed to terrify and disperse protesters by flying low over them at window-rattling speeds, with its afterburners streaming columns of flames. Fighter jets have been used occasionally in that manner in combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, they said."The jet was also put on alert status. Which means it was fueled and ready to go at a moments notice with the possibility of intimidating George Floyd protesters and those disputing the November third Presidential election.The LA Times continues "The sources said the directives from Guard headquarters made their way down orally or in text messages, rather than in formal written orders, which was unusual and heightened their concerns that the jet would be used inappropriately. Maj. Gen. David Baldwin, who leads the California Guard, did not respond directly to interview requests for this story. A spokesman for Baldwin, Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma, denied that the F-15C was placed on an alert status for a potential response to civil disturbances."Shiroma claimed that "No F-15s were contemplated" but then released a list of aircraft that he said were “postured to support any potential civil unrest missions” leading up to the election; it included two planes — a C-130J and an HC-130J."But the LA Times investigated "other internal Guard documents that show the jet was placed on an alert status for a possible election-week mission and that officers discussed concerns in March 2020 as well as that summer about using the F-15C for domestic purposes, including to intimidate civilians. The week before the election, a lieutenant colonel sent a message to Guard members who maintain the F-15C, advising them that a jet must be “ready to take off within two hours,” beginning the Monday morning before the election. That meant a pilot and launch crew had to be available to reach the Fresno base within 90 minutes or so of receiving an order to deploy the jet, the sources said.The message also said “aircraft availability” for a domestic mission would be “at a premium next week with the election. We may need to work on Saturday and maybe Sunday to ensure we have ... aircraft availability” for the potential mission. The sources said the aircraft in question was the F-15C."This is no longer a drill. This is a harbinger of totalitarianism growing amongst the ranks with the American people in its sights.