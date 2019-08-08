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See The Report Sent To The President That Can Bring Down Big Tech
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269 views • August 08, 2019
Alex Jones shows the report he had hand delivered to President Trump that could be used to bring down Big Tech's election meddling censorship.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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