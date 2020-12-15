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Dr. Paul Explains Plasma Energy at a Chance Meeting At a Mountain Spring
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144 views • December 15, 2020
Dr. Paul Schmaltz, retired veterinarian, and Lynn Schmaltz take you on a video outing to the spring that comes out of the mountain. Dr. Paul uses this water when he is making plasma energy formulas. This outing ended up being a surprise with a chance meeting of a man and his son who were also getting the spring water that he drinks all the time to assist with issues related to multiple injuries. When Dr. Paul and Lynn recommend that you use spring water, this is the kind of spring water they are talking about--not bottled water that claims to be spring water. Enjoy the exchange as Dr. Paul talks about plasma energy!
We appreciate your sharing this video with others and hope you will give us a thumbs up! As an extra bonus if you decide to order from our website, https://plasmaenergysolution.com use the word 'plasma' at checkout for 15% off.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending
Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
We appreciate your sharing this video with others and hope you will give us a thumbs up! As an extra bonus if you decide to order from our website, https://plasmaenergysolution.com use the word 'plasma' at checkout for 15% off.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending
Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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