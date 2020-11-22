People have their heads in the sand' amid claim US election was 'transparent': Jones

Sky News host Alan Jones says “it is bewildering” the Strategic Forum in Sydney is virtually saying the US Presidential Election was transparent despite the fact US Senators criticised CEOs of Twitter and Facebook for “censoring content”.



The CEOs of America's largest tech firms have appeared before a congressional antitrust hearing as US lawmakers battled one another while grilling the sector's leaders about their market dominance.



Congress expressed its fears they believed tech giants Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple possessed far too much power, which was expected to only get worse as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



“The Chief Executives of Facebook and Twitter copped a thrashing yesterday before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capital Hill,” Mr Jones said.



“Primarily about censoring content, while enjoying protections from the kind of liability faced by traditional media publishers.



“They were challenged about limiting the distribution of a New York Post article exposing the behaviour of Hunter Biden.



“Evidence was given that a former Facebook employee claimed a program called Tasks was used by Facebook to 'coordinate projects including censorship'.



“But the US Senators did not miss. they accused the CEO of Facebook and the bearded CEO of Twitter of coordinating with one another about what content they would censor.



“I am mystified by comments at a forum yesterday, a Strategic Forum hosted by The Australian newspaper where Tom Uren, from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said a new policy of transparency from the US Government helped thwart any would be malicious hackers or Nation States from disrupting the 2020 election.



“It is bewildering.



“Do people here have their heads in the sand?”