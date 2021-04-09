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How Daryl Davis Got KKK Members to Hand in their Robes. Apply to the Cult of Woke??
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Famous jazz musician Daryl Davis has a side job, Understanding members of the KKK and getting them to hand over their robes to him, and leave the group. This is done with understanding, and here we outlined his strategies that he employed in order to do so.
The question is, can be applied to today's modern day terroristic and racist organizations antifa, BLM, and the cult of woke.
#DarylDavis #kkk #influence
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The question is, can be applied to today's modern day terroristic and racist organizations antifa, BLM, and the cult of woke.
#DarylDavis #kkk #influence
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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