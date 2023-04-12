This video is a collection of photographs that I took of an old homeplace in Platte County, Wyoming. It displays various artifacts surrounding the house and barn, as well as the dwelling's interior. It evokes a sense of nostalgia for the families who lived in this homeplace over numerous decades during the twentieth century. It is a reminder of a past lifestyle that was prominent in Wyoming in the early stages of its history.
